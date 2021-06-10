Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) CEO Buys $2,699,997.60 in Stock

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) CEO Peter M. Hecht bought 823,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.28 per share, for a total transaction of $2,699,997.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,047,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,449.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Peter M. Hecht also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cyclerion Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, May 6th, Peter M. Hecht bought 302,000 shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.43 per share, for a total transaction of $733,860.00.

Shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics stock opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.86. Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYCN. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,604,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after buying an additional 80,769 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 11,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 22,130 shares during the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of medicines for serious central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its product candidates include CY6463, a CNS-penetrant, soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis, and stroke-like episodes (MELAS) and Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology (ADv); Olinciguat, an orally administered vascular soluble guanylate cyclase stimulator that is in Phase II studies for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); Praliciguat, an orally administered systemic sGC stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.