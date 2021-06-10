Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.74, for a total value of $13,787,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,551.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.24, for a total value of $14,762,000.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total value of $13,736,500.00.

Carvana stock opened at $264.51 on Thursday. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $323.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.03 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $265.44.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Spruce House Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth about $1,040,013,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $586,457,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 59.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,111,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,132,000 after buying an additional 1,908,755 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,287,000 after buying an additional 1,055,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

