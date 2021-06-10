Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.74, for a total value of $13,787,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,551.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 28th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.24, for a total value of $14,762,000.00.
- On Friday, April 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total value of $13,736,500.00.
Carvana stock opened at $264.51 on Thursday. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $323.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.03 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $265.44.
CVNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.08.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Spruce House Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth about $1,040,013,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $586,457,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 59.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,111,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,132,000 after buying an additional 1,908,755 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,287,000 after buying an additional 1,055,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
