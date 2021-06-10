Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Major Shareholder Group (Cayman) Lp Corsair Sells 5,000,000 Shares

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) major shareholder Group (Cayman) Lp Corsair sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $159,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CRSR opened at $31.68 on Thursday. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $51.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion and a PE ratio of 20.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.82.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.27 million. The firm’s revenue was up 201.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie boosted their price target on Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $3,414,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $6,794,000. WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 16.1% in the first quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $3,119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.