Gary E. Dickerson Sells 40,735 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 40,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $5,711,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gary E. Dickerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Gary E. Dickerson sold 74,524 shares of Applied Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $10,433,360.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of Applied Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00.

AMAT opened at $134.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $123.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 23.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, ICAP boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

