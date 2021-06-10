The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Holdings in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) by 82.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,242 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in StepStone Group by 2,255.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 232,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,270,000 after buying an additional 223,008 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,468,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,318,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,855,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 12,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

In other StepStone Group news, COO Jose A. Fernandez sold 1,750,000 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $49,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,920 shares in the company, valued at $252,614.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Arg Private Equity, Llc sold 1,439,814 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $40,775,532.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,689,443 shares of company stock valued at $104,485,026 over the last 90 days.

STEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

STEP stock opened at $31.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.26. StepStone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $41.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th.

StepStone Group Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

