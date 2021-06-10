Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 509,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 17,450 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,271,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 217,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 37,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

FSM opened at $6.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.82. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $9.85.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSM. TheStreet upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. CIBC dropped their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $11.25 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $12.25 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortuna Silver Mines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

