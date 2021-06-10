Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,007 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.97% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLYM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,277,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,165,000 after purchasing an additional 375,356 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,005,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,086,000 after purchasing an additional 178,457 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 78,460 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 256,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 56,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

PLYM opened at $20.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $594.28 million, a PE ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.52. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $20.37.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.63). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

