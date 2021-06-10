Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AERI. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 143,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 84,158 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 79,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,978 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 55,387 shares in the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AERI opened at $15.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $21.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.27.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 337.04% and a negative net margin of 205.13%. The firm had revenue of $22.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

AERI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

