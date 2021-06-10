Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 17,794 Shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,794 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CURO Group were worth $3,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CURO Group by 296.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 23,214 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CURO Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,361,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of CURO Group during the 4th quarter worth $394,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CURO Group during the 4th quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CURO Group during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. 32.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CURO opened at $18.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25. The stock has a market cap of $750.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 3.00. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $20.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.09.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.20 million. CURO Group had a return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 8.53%. Analysts predict that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from CURO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.95%.

In other CURO Group news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 13,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $209,854.81. Also, Director Michael Mcknight sold 16,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $270,714.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,392.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,209 over the last 90 days. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

