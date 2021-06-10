Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,703,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 219,578 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.56% of Enzo Biochem worth $4,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Enzo Biochem by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 253,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enzo Biochem in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Enzo Biochem in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Enzo Biochem by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after buying an additional 146,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Enzo Biochem from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

In related news, major shareholder Discovery Fund Lp Harbert sold 444,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $2,094,857.28. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

ENZ opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Enzo Biochem, Inc. has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.33 million, a PE ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 0.89.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The medical research company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.47 million for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 10.96%.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

