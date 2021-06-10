Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Enbridge (TSE:ENB) a C$52.00 Price Target

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$52.00 price objective on Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ENB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Enbridge to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CSFB increased their price target on Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Enbridge to C$54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$52.13.

TSE ENB opened at C$48.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$97.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.26, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$46.90. Enbridge has a twelve month low of C$35.80 and a twelve month high of C$49.13.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$12.19 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 3.0674506 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.51%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

