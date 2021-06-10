Amicus Therapeutics’ (FOLD) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at SVB Leerink

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at SVB Leerink in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $10.58 on Thursday. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $25.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 95.05% and a negative return on equity of 80.85%. The firm had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.76 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $105,455.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 389,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,391.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $236,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 858,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,248,263.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 31,605 shares of company stock worth $278,868 and have sold 145,407 shares worth $1,483,649. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,213,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $31,680,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $63,431,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $26,661,000. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 9,761,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,929 shares in the last quarter.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

