Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Given a €32.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) has been given a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.25% from the stock’s previous close.

GLE has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €22.50 ($26.47).

Shares of EPA:GLE opened at €26.18 ($30.79) on Thursday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52 week low of €41.88 ($49.27) and a 52 week high of €52.26 ($61.48). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €24.29.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

