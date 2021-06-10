Canfor (TSE:CFP) Price Target Raised to C$45.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Canfor from C$46.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canfor from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canfor from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Canfor in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canfor from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$43.00.

TSE CFP opened at C$27.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Canfor has a 52 week low of C$10.16 and a 52 week high of C$35.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.30.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.40 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.94 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Canfor will post 3.7599998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

