Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,291,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 540,317 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ferroglobe were worth $3,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 3,806,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after buying an additional 34,681 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 623,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 135,885 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 434,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 162,500 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 161.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 416,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 257,071 shares in the last quarter. 28.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Shares of GSM opened at $5.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Ferroglobe PLC has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $6.01.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.