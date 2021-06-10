Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,657,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 48,526 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Dawson Geophysical worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,741,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 97,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Dawson Geophysical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DWSN opened at $2.73 on Thursday. Dawson Geophysical has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $4.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $64.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.76.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 32.98% and a negative return on equity of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $11.75 million for the quarter.

Dawson Geophysical Company Profile

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dawson Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dawson Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.