Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 16,700 Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 553,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.20% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 38,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTMX opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.05. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.70.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.87% and a negative return on equity of 80.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

CTMX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

In related news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $749,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,636.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.