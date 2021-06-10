Reviewing Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) & CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) and CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Krystal Biotech and CRISPR Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Krystal Biotech 0 0 4 0 3.00 CRISPR Therapeutics 2 3 14 0 2.63

Krystal Biotech presently has a consensus price target of $103.75, indicating a potential upside of 58.64%. CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $160.88, indicating a potential upside of 34.08%. Given Krystal Biotech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Krystal Biotech is more favorable than CRISPR Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Krystal Biotech has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CRISPR Therapeutics has a beta of 2.26, suggesting that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Krystal Biotech and CRISPR Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech N/A N/A -$32.17 million ($1.71) -38.25 CRISPR Therapeutics $720,000.00 12,626.06 -$348.86 million ($5.29) -22.68

Krystal Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CRISPR Therapeutics. Krystal Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CRISPR Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Krystal Biotech and CRISPR Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech N/A -12.78% -12.33% CRISPR Therapeutics -35,630.97% -27.42% -24.84%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.3% of Krystal Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.6% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of Krystal Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Krystal Biotech beats CRISPR Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing KB105 that is in Phase I/II clinical study for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB301, which is in Phase I/II clinical stage for treating wrinkles and acne scars; KB407 that is in preclinical stage for cystic fibrosis; and KB104, which is in preclinical stage for netherton syndrome. Its discovery stage product candidates include KB5xx for treating chronic skin diseases, KB3xx to treat aesthetic skin conditions, and KB3xx for other rare lung disease. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA. It has a portfolio of therapeutic programs in a range of disease areas, including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine, and rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells. It is also developing CTX110, a donor-derived gene-edited allogeneic CAR-T therapy targeting cluster of differentiation 19 positive malignancies. In addition, the company is developing allogeneic CAR-T programs comprising CTX120 targeting B-cell maturation antigen for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and CTX130 for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Further, it engages in the development of regenerative medicine programs in diabetes; and in vivo and other genetic disease programs to treat glycogen storage disease Ia, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, myotonic dystrophy type 1, and cystic fibrosis. The company has strategic partnerships with Bayer Healthcare LLC, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, and ViaCyte, Inc. It also has a strategic partnership with Nkarta, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CRISPR/Cas9 gene-edited cell therapies for cancer. The company was formerly known as Inception Genomics AG and changed its name to CRISPR Therapeutics AG in April 2014. CRISPR Therapeutics AG was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

