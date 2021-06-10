Financial Analysis: Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) vs. Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD)

Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) and Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

Get Score Media and Gaming alerts:

This table compares Score Media and Gaming and Conrad Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Score Media and Gaming -280.86% -196.18% -72.36% Conrad Industries -1.07% N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Score Media and Gaming and Conrad Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Score Media and Gaming 0 0 2 0 3.00 Conrad Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Score Media and Gaming presently has a consensus target price of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 138.10%. Given Score Media and Gaming’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Score Media and Gaming is more favorable than Conrad Industries.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Score Media and Gaming and Conrad Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Score Media and Gaming $15.42 million N/A -$28.22 million ($0.08) -246.75 Conrad Industries $207.36 million 0.35 $90,000.00 N/A N/A

Conrad Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Score Media and Gaming.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Conrad Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.5% of Conrad Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Conrad Industries beats Score Media and Gaming on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Score Media and Gaming Company Profile

Score Media and Gaming Inc. operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews. The company also provides theScore Bet, a mobile sports betting platform that delivers various pre-game and in-game markets and betting options, lightning-fast scores, and in-game data comprising early cash-out, and easy and secure deposit and withdrawal options. In addition, it operates theScore.com, a web platform that provides sports news, scores, and video and editorial content written by original sports voices. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Conrad Industries Company Profile

Conrad Industries, Inc. engages in the construction, conversion, and repair of various steel and aluminum marine vessels in the United States. The company builds harbor tugs; specialty barges, such as crane, deck, ABS class, dry bulk cargo, aggregate, and well stim barges; inland tank, LPG inland tank, LPG pressure, LPG tank, and DS tank barges; and offshore support vessels, including liftboats, crew boats, offshore supply vessels, and offshore tugs, as well as other support equipment, such as deck and crane barges. It also builds inland pushboats comprising inland towboats, inland river push boats, and towboats; and ferries, which consist of passenger, and passenger and vehicle ferries. In addition, the company offers repairs and conversions, including electrical, mechanical, propulsion, and hull repairs to large-scale conversions of ships and barges; and engages in the fabrication of modular components for offshore floating production, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as drilling rigs. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Morgan City, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Score Media and Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Score Media and Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.