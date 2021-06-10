Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REPUBLIC FST BC is a two-bank holding company. Its wholly-owned subsidiaries, FirstRepublic Bank, and Republic First Bank of Delaware, offer banking services to individuals and businesses throughout the Greater Philadelphia, Delaware and South Jersey area. They provide banking services through the Banks and do not presently engage in any activities other than these bankinga ctivities. “

NASDAQ FRBK opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.97. The company has a market cap of $243.73 million, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.39. Republic First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $4.61.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic First Bancorp will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRBK. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $11,307,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,580,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,347,000 after acquiring an additional 743,824 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $1,893,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,108,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 243,024 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 365.2% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 201,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 158,428 shares during the period. 69.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

