Zacks Investment Research Downgrades loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “loanDepot Inc. provides mortgage and non-mortgage loan products. The Company offers consumer credit products to customers, ranging from home loans to unsecured personal loans. loanDepot Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of loanDepot from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on loanDepot in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on loanDepot in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $21.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of loanDepot in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.08.

Shares of NYSE:LDI opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. loanDepot has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. loanDepot’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that loanDepot will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th.

In other loanDepot news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $164,595.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,688 shares in the company, valued at $259,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth about $1,050,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter worth approximately $508,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter worth approximately $358,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in loanDepot in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,485,000. Institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

