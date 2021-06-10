Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Truist

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target upped by Truist from $158.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DRI. Barclays raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $145.84.

DRI opened at $138.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.80. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $68.68 and a 52-week high of $149.73.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.46%.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at $38,392,856.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 19,416 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $2,795,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,033,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,269 shares of company stock valued at $11,390,912. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

