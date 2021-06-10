Industrial Alliance Securities Upgrades Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) to Buy

Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has C$7.50 price objective on the stock.

FRMUF has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Firm Capital Property Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Firm Capital Property Trust from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Firm Capital Property Trust stock opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.49. Firm Capital Property Trust has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $5.94.

Firm Capital Property Trust is focused on creating long-term value for Unitholders, through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. In partnership with management and industry leaders, The Trust's plan is to own as well as to co-own a diversified property portfolio of multi-residential, flex industrial, net lease convenience retail, and core service provider professional space.

