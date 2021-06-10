HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Gap Down to $82.31

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $82.31, but opened at $77.05. HealthEquity shares last traded at $77.75, with a volume of 8,516 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.09.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 649.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 6.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $429,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,291,572.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,080. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in HealthEquity by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.