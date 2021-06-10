IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Shares Gap Up to $21.82

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.82, but opened at $22.51. IDEAYA Biosciences shares last traded at $21.99, with a volume of 5,137 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

The firm has a market cap of $710.11 million, a P/E ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.23.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 million. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $101,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,098,613.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $30,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,843.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 10.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 91.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 900,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,156,000 after purchasing an additional 429,166 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the first quarter worth $6,814,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the first quarter worth $4,747,000. 69.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

