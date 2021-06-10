The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Downgraded to Neutral at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research cut shares of The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WEN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised shares of The Wendy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Wendy’s presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.84.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $25.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.62. The Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The Wendy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WEN. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in The Wendy’s by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in The Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in The Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in The Wendy’s by 212,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

