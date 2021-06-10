Stephens Lowers Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $105.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price cut by Stephens from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TXRH. Truist increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $1,240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.04.

Shares of TXRH opened at $100.00 on Wednesday. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $46.84 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $800.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.86 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 355.56%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $6,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,036,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,771,428. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $26,943.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $169,048.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,438 shares of company stock worth $7,568,230 over the last ninety days. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,359,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $897,920,000 after buying an additional 932,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,921,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $184,393,000 after buying an additional 91,036 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 5.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,633,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,719,000 after acquiring an additional 87,331 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 6.0% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,354,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,994,000 after acquiring an additional 76,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 12.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,285,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,299,000 after acquiring an additional 143,573 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

