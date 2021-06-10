The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Simply Good Foods Company product portfolio consists primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins(R), SimplyProtein(R), Atkins Endulge(R) and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names. The Simply Good Foods Company is based in Denver, United States. “

SMPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Simply Good Foods has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.29.

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $35.36 on Wednesday. The Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $16.54 and a 52-week high of $35.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.61. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.80 and a beta of 1.02.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $230.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the first quarter worth about $1,165,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in The Simply Good Foods by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 10,041 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Simply Good Foods by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,073,000 after buying an additional 648,878 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Simply Good Foods by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 839,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,334,000 after buying an additional 445,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

