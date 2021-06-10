MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) PT Raised to $2,250.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research raised MercadoLibre from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $1,720.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $1,800.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a sector perform rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,826.06.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,316.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. MercadoLibre has a 52 week low of $845.86 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,461.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.64 billion, a PE ratio of -4,247.15 and a beta of 1.48.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. As a group, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MELI. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 13,455.2% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,415,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after buying an additional 3,390,038 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,196,000 after buying an additional 561,435 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $808,287,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 597,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,292,000 after buying an additional 383,509 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 31.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,109,000 after buying an additional 364,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

