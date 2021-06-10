LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LendingClub presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.60.

LC stock opened at $16.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.79. LendingClub has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $22.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.71.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.33. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 19.95% and a negative net margin of 62.11%. The business had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that LendingClub will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Allan R. Landon purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $34,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,779.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $30,005.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,280 shares in the company, valued at $962,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,750 shares of company stock worth $89,913 and sold 12,143 shares worth $190,008. Insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub during the first quarter worth about $99,447,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in LendingClub by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,156,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,889,000 after buying an additional 1,803,082 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in LendingClub by 453.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,448,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after buying an additional 1,186,500 shares during the period. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in LendingClub in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,414,000. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

