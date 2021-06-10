McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $96.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “McGrath RentCorp is comprised of three business segments: Mobile Modular Management Corporation, their modular building rental group, RenTelco, their electronic test equipment rental group, and Enviroplex, their majority-owned subsidiary classroom manufacturing business. MMMC rents and sells modular buildings and accessories to fulfill customers’ space needs. These units are used as temporary offices adjacent to existing facilities, and are used as sales offices, construction field offices, classrooms, health care clinics, child care facilities and for a variety of other purposes. “

Shares of MGRC opened at $84.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $49.37 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.88.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $121.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.96 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 17.58%. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at $476,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $63,772.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 84.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 307.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 556.7% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

