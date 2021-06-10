Critical Comparison: Stryker (NYSE:SYK) vs. Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) and Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Stryker and Merit Medical Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stryker 1 6 13 0 2.60 Merit Medical Systems 0 1 7 0 2.88

Stryker currently has a consensus target price of $268.18, indicating a potential upside of 5.95%. Merit Medical Systems has a consensus target price of $67.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.29%. Given Merit Medical Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Merit Medical Systems is more favorable than Stryker.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stryker and Merit Medical Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stryker $14.35 billion 6.65 $1.60 billion $7.43 34.07 Merit Medical Systems $963.88 million 3.53 -$9.84 million $1.65 36.82

Stryker has higher revenue and earnings than Merit Medical Systems. Stryker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Merit Medical Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Stryker has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merit Medical Systems has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Stryker and Merit Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stryker 9.57% 21.90% 8.71% Merit Medical Systems 0.44% 10.74% 6.09%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.3% of Stryker shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of Merit Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Stryker shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Merit Medical Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Stryker beats Merit Medical Systems on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties. The Neurotechnology and Spine segment provides neurotechnology products, which include products used for minimally invasive endovascular techniques; products for brain and open skull based surgical procedures; orthobiologic and biosurgery products, such as synthetic bone grafts and vertebral augmentation products; and minimally invasive products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies. The company sells its products to doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities through company-owned subsidiaries and branches, as well as third-party dealers and distributors in approximately 75 countries. Stryker Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions. The company also offers custom procedural solutions that include critical care products, disinfection protection systems, syringes, swab and collection systems, manifold kits, and trays and packs; coated tubes and wires; and sensor components for microelectromechanical systems. In addition, it provides pulmonary products that consist of laser-cut tracheobronchial stents, advanced over-the-wire and direct visualization delivery systems, and dilation balloons; gastroenterology products; and kits and accessories for endoscopy and bronchoscopy procedures. The company sells its products to hospitals and alternate site-based physicians, technicians, and nurses through direct sales force, distributors, original equipment manufacturer partners, or custom procedure tray manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

