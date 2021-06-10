Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GLBE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.57.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $40.26 on Monday. Global-e Online has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $43.59.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.