Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) PT Raised to $298.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $294.00 to $298.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.42.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $319.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1,142.64 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $317.63. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $172.88 and a 1 year high of $338.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total transaction of $920,918.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 387.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.