$537.46 Million in Sales Expected for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) will post sales of $537.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $538.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $536.40 million. Entegris posted sales of $448.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full year sales of $2.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Entegris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.73.

ENTG stock opened at $113.80 on Thursday. Entegris has a 1-year low of $56.16 and a 1-year high of $126.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.84 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

In other Entegris news, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $293,947.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,521 shares in the company, valued at $11,167,129.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total value of $11,843,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 486,254 shares in the company, valued at $57,587,061.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 555,562 shares of company stock worth $66,632,939 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Entegris during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

