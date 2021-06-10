VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 82,232 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 4,429,057 shares.The stock last traded at $1.80 and had previously closed at $1.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.83.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.26.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. VEON had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that VEON Ltd. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exor Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of VEON by 11.6% during the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 74,053,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $131,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,936 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in VEON by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,118,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,657,000 after acquiring an additional 14,819,575 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in VEON by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,621,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,674 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in VEON by 1,331.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,799,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,576,000 after acquiring an additional 8,185,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in VEON by 13.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,929,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,464,000 after acquiring an additional 840,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

