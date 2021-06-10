Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) rose 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.45 and last traded at $9.38. Approximately 29,229 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,217,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

GOEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Canoo in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Roth Capital lowered Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty dropped their price target on Canoo from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 18.05 and a quick ratio of 18.05.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.52). Research analysts expect that Canoo Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOEV. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Canoo in the first quarter worth $23,635,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canoo in the first quarter worth $11,894,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Canoo in the fourth quarter worth $16,735,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Canoo by 1,405.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,091,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,859,000 after buying an additional 1,019,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Canoo in the fourth quarter worth $5,269,000. 9.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

