American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 89,181 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,003,205 shares.The stock last traded at $83.35 and had previously closed at $85.67.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEP. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.75.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.71.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,568,813.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $133,203.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,615.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,418 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.