Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SUUIF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of SUUIF stock opened at $12.77 on Thursday. Superior Plus has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $12.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.17.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

