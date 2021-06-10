Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.76 Million

Equities analysts expect that Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) will announce sales of $16.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Asure Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.71 million. Asure Software posted sales of $14.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full year sales of $71.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.19 million to $71.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $76.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Asure Software.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 24.33%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASUR. Zacks Investment Research raised Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Asure Software in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Asure Software from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ ASUR opened at $8.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $165.41 million, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.13. Asure Software has a 1 year low of $5.79 and a 1 year high of $9.25.

In other news, Director William Carl Drew bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.15 per share, for a total transaction of $163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,894.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,231,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,845,000 after purchasing an additional 485,616 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Asure Software by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after acquiring an additional 80,209 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Asure Software by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,099,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after acquiring an additional 70,139 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Asure Software by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 884,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after acquiring an additional 116,524 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Asure Software by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 879,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 51,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

