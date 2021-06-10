Unilever (LON:ULVR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on Unilever and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on Unilever and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,553.64 ($59.49).

Shares of LON ULVR opened at GBX 4,261.75 ($55.68) on Wednesday. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,199.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66. The firm has a market cap of £111.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a GBX 37.10 ($0.48) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.89%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

