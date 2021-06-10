Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ASO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.38.

ASO opened at $39.90 on Wednesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $40.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion and a PE ratio of 10.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.30.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The company’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $6,071,397.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 225,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,929. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 31,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $1,094,547.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,163,741 shares of company stock worth $634,733,291 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 163.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

