Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
ASO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.38.
ASO opened at $39.90 on Wednesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $40.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion and a PE ratio of 10.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.30.
In other news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $6,071,397.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 225,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,929. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 31,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $1,094,547.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,163,741 shares of company stock worth $634,733,291 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 163.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Academy Sports and Outdoors
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
