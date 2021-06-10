Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baozun from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baozun from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Baozun from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Baozun has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.83.

NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $35.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.00. Baozun has a 52-week low of $30.07 and a 52-week high of $57.00.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Baozun had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Baozun’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Baozun will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BZUN. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Baozun by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,305,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,035,000 after buying an additional 2,585,799 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Baozun by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,038,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,039,000 after purchasing an additional 510,414 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Baozun by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,521,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,261,000 after purchasing an additional 373,394 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Baozun by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,514,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,009,000 after purchasing an additional 68,179 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Baozun by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,501,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,272,000 after purchasing an additional 23,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

