Global Ports (LON:GPH) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Global Ports (LON:GPH) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Shares of GPH opened at GBX 130.50 ($1.71) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 130.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.06. The firm has a market cap of £81.99 million and a P/E ratio of -1.97. Global Ports has a 52-week low of GBX 57 ($0.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 154.50 ($2.02).

About Global Ports

Global Ports Holding Plc operates ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage, logistics, and marine vehicle trade businesses.

