Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its price target hoisted by Argus from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BSX. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.75.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

BSX opened at $42.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.65. The company has a market capitalization of $60.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 423.30, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $44.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 3,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $155,417.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,489.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $27,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at $495,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,009 shares of company stock worth $9,309,362 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,511,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,799,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712,409 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,194,787,000 after acquiring an additional 33,630,705 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,638,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,323,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,586 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,962,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,969,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 41,012,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,585,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,355 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.