Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €66.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.90 ($95.18) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €64.11 ($75.42).

ETR:VNA opened at €53.78 ($63.27) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.22. Vonovia has a one year low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a one year high of €62.74 ($73.81). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €54.03. The firm has a market cap of $30.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.14.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

