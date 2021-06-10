Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €122.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ZAL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €102.17 ($120.20).

Shares of FRA:ZAL opened at €93.80 ($110.35) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €87.94. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

