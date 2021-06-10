Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entravision is a diversified media company utilizing a combination of television, radio, outdoor and publishing operations to reach Hispanic consumers in the United States. The company is the largest Univision-affiliated television group in the United States. It owns Univision-affiliated stations in 17 of the top 50 Hispanic markets in the United States. Also, the company operates the largest centrally programmed Spanish-language radio network. The company produces seven formats to appeal to the diverse musical tastes of the listeners. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Entravision Communications from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of EVC opened at $4.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. Entravision Communications has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $407.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.67.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $148.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entravision Communications will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 267.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Entravision Communications during the first quarter worth $53,000. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media, marketing, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Television, Radio, and Digital. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, including television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services.

