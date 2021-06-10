Scotiabank Boosts The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target to $33.00

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MOS. VTB Capital cut shares of The Mosaic to a sell rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.18.

MOS stock opened at $34.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.55. The Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.86.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The Mosaic had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The Mosaic’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in The Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in The Mosaic by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Mosaic by 528.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

