Wells Fargo & Company Raises PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Price Target to $155.00

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

PSB stock opened at $159.87 on Monday. PS Business Parks has a twelve month low of $109.26 and a twelve month high of $165.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 0.47.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that PS Business Parks will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.93%.

In related news, Director Peter Schultz sold 9,697 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $1,523,980.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,912.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.63, for a total transaction of $544,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,197 shares of company stock worth $3,324,131. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in PS Business Parks in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 398.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

